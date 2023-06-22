Huskers release non-conference wrestling schedule

Nebraska Wrestling
Nebraska Wrestling(Karlie Moore/Nebraska Communications | NU Athletic Communications)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - One of the premier wrestling tournaments and four home duals highlight Nebraska’s 2023-24 non-conference wrestling schedule announced on Thursday.

The Huskers will open the season on the road at North Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Bison qualified six wrestlers for the national tournament and finish in 24th place with two NCAA All-Americans.

NU wraps up the month of November hosting Campbell on Friday, Nov. 10 and traveling to the Navy Classic on Saturday, Nov. 18. Last season, the Huskers claimed five individual titles en route to the team title at the Navy Classic in Maryland.

To kick off the month of December, NU will look to defend last year’s third-straight and fifth overall Cliff Keen Title in Las Vegas, Dec. 1-2. On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Big Red will return home to host South Dakota State for a rematch of last year’s dual at SDSU. The Jackrabbits finished 14th at the 2023 NCAA Tournament last year with two all-americans.

The Huskers will then begin the new year with a tri-meet at home against Wyoming and Northern Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6. UNI finished 16th at nationals and tallied one all-american honor, while Wyoming qualified two wrestlers and finished 50th. 

To close out the non-conference season, NU will hit the road again for a matchup with Pac-12 powerhouse Arizona State on Sunday, Feb. 25. The Sun Devils garnered four all-american honors and finished in seventh-place last season.

2023-24 Wrestling Non-Conference Schedule

  • Saturday, Nov. 4: at North Dakota State
  • Friday, Nov. 10: Campbell
  • Saturday, Nov. 18: at Navy Classic
  • Friday, Dec. 1 – Saturday, Dec. 2: at Cliff Keen Invite
  • Saturday, Dec. 16: South Dakota State
  • Saturday, Jan. 6: Wyoming and Northern Iowa
  • Sunday, Feb. 25: at Arizona State

