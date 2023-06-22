Lancaster Rural Water District issues mandatory water reduction

Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 water tower
Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 water tower(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster Rural Water District issued a mandatory reduction in water usage on Thursday.

Customers must cut back on sprinkler usage by 50 percent or face a total ban of sprinkler use.

Jordan Bang, the manager of Rural Water District 1 said the supply struggles really started in 2018 when a hot weekend and a huge jump in demand compromised water supply and quality. Since then, supply and demand have remained out of sync each summer.

There are environmental factors at play as Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 faces water shortages.

