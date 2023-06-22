Lincoln man searches for puppies taken in stolen truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a simple mistake anyone could make. You leave your car running, run into a building for just a couple minutes, to come back and find your car missing. That happened to one Lincoln man earlier this week, but thieves took much more than a truck.

In the span of less than 10 minutes, Eddie Lankas ran inside the Chipotle near 70th and Pioneers to pick up his food, and when he came back out, his truck with two puppies inside, a trailer and work equipment were gone.

“I’ve done it before, like a lot. And you don’t expect, like hindsight is 20-20,” Lankas said. “I had like a sick feeling like I left the car running too long. And I go out, I’m looking, there’s no trailer, no car, nothing.”

It happened at around 9:30 Monday night. Later that same night, the trailer and stump grinder were found near 42nd and Cornhusker. But the truck and the American bully puppies Lankas had for less than a week are still missing.

“They’re basically the closest thing you have to kids,” Lankas said. “So I had an expectation, like, it was my reality. I’m gonna have these kids for eight to 13 years. I’m gonna take care of them. They’re my babies. And then that all just kind of vanishes.”

Since then, Lankas has been on the lookout for the missing pups. He said his mom made a Facebook post in an effort to find them, which has brought in more than 650 shares as of Wednesday evening.

Lankas said he’s also been combing through Craigslist to find any trace of his missing puppies.

“You have to have faith and just hope and pray that a miracle happens,” Lankas said. “You know, whether they’re the thieves or person who bought them or like, oh, they see this and return them.”

Lankas said the truck that went missing is a marked Blue Ox Tree Service truck with the license plate VPP372. Anyone with information should contact Lincoln Police’s non-emergency line at 402-441-6000.

