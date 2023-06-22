NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s well known that global sea levels are rising, but now NASA is showing by just how much.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared an animation that shows how far sea levels have risen between 1993 and 2022.

Over those three decades, sea levels have risen about 3.5 inches.

That may not seem like a lot, but the animation should be used as a visual metaphor. NASA said it’s designed to look like a submerged porthole of a boat as water can be seen lapping outside the window.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi overturns on O Street just east of 70th Street in Lincoln on Wednesday, June 21.
Semi overturns near 70th and O Streets in Lincoln
At LincOne's N Street location sat the first ever Food Truck Fest in Lincoln.
First ever Food Truck Fest in Lincoln
Authorities identify body found in UP locomotive earlier this week
The American bully puppies Lankas had for less than a week are still missing.
Lincoln man searches for puppies taken in stolen truck
Firefighters from Milford, Garland, Seward, Tamora, Pleasant Dale and Beaver Crossing responded...
Several volunteer fire departments battle hay bale fire in Seward County

Latest News

The Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska approved alcohol sales at Volleyball Day in...
Regents approve alcohol sales for Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Stamp honoring late Rep. John Lewis unveiled at Capitol
Stamp honoring late Rep. John Lewis unveiled at Capitol
Drought monitor released on June 22nd, 2023.
Drought worsens in southeastern Nebraska according to the latest Drought Monitor
Stamp honoring late Rep. John Lewis unveiled at Capitol
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage