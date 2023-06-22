Precipitation possibilities increase for Friday and Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Decent rain chances are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. The best chance for the majority of the area looks to be late Friday night into Saturday morning. Severe weather is possible for at least part of the area both days.

Some lingering showers and thunderstorms from Thursday night’s activity are possible in Central and Eastern Nebraska early Friday morning. There is a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday morning and afternoon. A few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be mainly in the 80s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The main event for precipitation looks to be Friday night into Saturday morning. An upper level trough and cold front will be moving through the region bringing us a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are possible. A line of thunderstorms should develop in the Nebraska panhandle and Western South Dakota. A complex of thunderstorms will then likely move east-southeast through much of Nebraska through early Friday morning. Once that complex develops, the main severe weather threat will be damaging winds. Before that, large hail and a few isolated tornadoes are possible as the storms initially develop. High temperatures will be mainly in the 80s.

Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible mainly Friday evening in Central and Western Nebraska as well as the panhandle. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. There could be a few isolated tornadoes too. (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in Central and Eastern Nebraska Saturday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and dry. Sunday looks to be breezy. Small rain chances return for Tuesday through Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.