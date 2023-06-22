Regents approve alcohol sales for Volleyball Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Thursday meeting, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved alcohol sales in Memorial Stadium for this summer’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska event.

The motion was approved by a 10-2 vote.

Regent Rob Schafer spoke in favor of allowing alcohol sales, saying there were no major issues when alcohol was allowed in Memorial Stadium last summer for the Garth Brooks concert.

“I am a strong believer that we should treat adults as adults and let them make adult decisions and if they make a bad decision there’s consequences for those,” Schafer said.

Jim Scheer and Kathy Wilmot were the two regents who voted against the measure.

“My concern with this particular one is we’ve sold 80,000 tickets; some of the folks that have bought tickets maybe perceived it to be a more family type of event that will not be serving alcohol,” Scheer said.

“We’re always telling our players that alcohol, tobacco, these things are not good for them and not good for what they’re trying to accomplish,” Wilmot said. “Coming to Husker games is a family event and I’d like to keep it at that level.”

The Volleyball Day in Nebraska event will be held Wednesday, August 30 in Memorial Stadium.

As part of a local doubleheader celebrating the impact of volleyball on the state, UNK will play Wayne State in an exhibition match at 4:30 p.m. and Nebraska will host Omaha at 7 p.m. in a regular season match.

Following the volleyball matches, country music star Scott McCreery will perform at the sold-out event.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.