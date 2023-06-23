24 Nebraska students with top ACT scores recognized at State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Education recognized 24 students from across Nebraska, including six Lincoln students, who earned the top score of 36 on the American College Testing exam.
Family members and friends of the students attended a ceremony, held in the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol, to congratulate and celebrate their academic achievement.
Pillen encouraged the students to return home to Nebraska upon completion of their educational pursuits.
“Always remember that Nebraska is your home,” Pillen said. “We want you to return and utilize your talents here. There are many opportunities and there are many good paying jobs. There truly is no place like Nebraska.”
Interim Commissioner Dr. Deborah Frison, who spoke on behalf of the Department of Education, said that achieving such a high score was not the work of the students alone – a lot of support came with it.
“Having this level of academic success is not easy and it would be far more difficult without the love and support from your families,” Frison said. “Remember to thank your parents.”
In total, 31 students in Nebraska received a top score of 36, representing 17 schools. Two students earned two certificates, having taken the test on two occasions. Those at the ceremony received their certificates in-person from Gov. Pillen, Dr. Frison and John Clark, Senior Director of State Government Relations from ACT.
Clark said that only one-quarter of 1% of students nationally earned the perfect score.
“This is a remarkable achievement. You are demonstrating readiness for whatever comes next,” Clark said. “We look forward to what comes next from each and every one of you.”
Pillen said the future of Nebraska is extraordinary because of the young men and women.
Top Scoring ACT Students
- Sophie Reimer, Brownell-Talbot, Omaha
- Jack Maloney, Creighton Preparatory, Omaha
- John Bonebrake, Creighton Preparatory, Omaha
- Ina Satpathy, Duchesne Academy, Omaha
- Safal Sapkota, Elkhorn North, Elkhorn
- Adam Svoboda, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn
- Louis Giacalone, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn
- Charleston Berryman, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn
- Leo Pechous, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn
- Mason Shields, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn
- Cade Rasmussen, Fremont Senior High, Fremont
- Xavier Thomas-Lewis, Kimball High, Kimball
- Jasmine Pham, Lincoln High, Lincoln
- Manishika Balamurugan, Lincoln High, Lincoln
- Sarah Larson, Lincoln East, Lincoln
- **Leo Turner, Lincoln Southeast High, Lincoln
- Cameron Coen, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln
- Claire Kniss, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln
- Abhirup Are, Millard North, Omaha
- Anish Sahoo, Millard North, Omaha
- Rohan Fichadia, Millard North, Omaha
- Matthew Zastrow, Millard North, Omaha
- Sarah Wood, Millard North, Omaha
- Shiv Lele, Millard North, Omaha
- Victor Chan, Millard North, Omaha
- Quentin Bauer, Millard South, Omaha
- **Noah Janke, Norfolk Sr. High, Norfolk
- Gwyneth Brown, Palmer High, Palmer
- Riley Ibero, Scottsbluff Sr. High, Scottsbluff
- Hadassah Davies, Westside High, Omaha
- Thomas Steele, Westside High, Omaha
- ** Denotes students with two perfect ACT scores
