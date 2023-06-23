An active weather pattern brings several precip chances heading into the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer-like conditions will follow us into the start of the weekend. We will see several chances for showers and storms along with the threat for severe weather on Friday and Saturday.

As we head into the weekend, we will see an active weather pattern that will bring several chances for rain & storms for various portions of the 1011 region along with the threat for severe weather.

Friday will be another summer-like day with shower & storm chances along with the threat for severe weather. High temperatures will be seasonal or above average in the 80s to the lower 90s. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday will bring several rounds of rain & storms along with the threat for severe weather across the entire state. A cluster of rain & storms will move along the northern border in the morning. Then isolated pop-up showers/storms are possible in the early afternoon in eastern areas. The better chances for precipitation will start up around the dinner time hours, scattered storms are likely to develop in western and central areas and move eastward through the evening. Then a second round will take place late Friday night and into the overnight. A line of storms will quickly move from the northwest to the southeast, mainly tracking along and north of I-80. Majority of the activity should be almost pushed out of eastern areas by early Saturday morning, but we can’t rule out a lingering shower or storm.

There will be two-time frames for the severe weather: first will be in the afternoon to evening and then with the line of storm through the overnight. This afternoon and evening, isolated severe storms possible in the east, with increasing threat toward the west with scattered severe storms possible. All modes of severe weather are possible with these storms, the tornado threat mainly lies in the enhances risk areas. If any strong to severe storms occur overnight, they will likely have wind & hail as the primary threats.

Isolated to scattered severe storms possible Friday afternoon to evening and then isolated strong to severe storms possible overnight. (KOLN)

Scattered chances in the morning along the northern areas. Isolated to widely scattered activity in the early to mid afternoon for eastern areas. The best chance will start up with max daytime heating across the state and will move east. (KOLN)

Rain & thunderstorms likely for the 1011 region. Likely seeing two rounds: Scattered activity in the early nighttime hours and then a line of rain & storms through the night. (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will be similar to Friday, in terms of high temperatures.... highs back into the 80s and lower 90s. The bulk of the day should be fairly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. In terms of precipitation chances, a few lingering showers & storms are possible in the east early in the morning. In the late afternoon to evening hours scattered showers and storms will move into the east/northeast. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in eastern areas with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon to evening in eastern areas. (KOLN)

Best chance for rain & storms in the early morning in eastern areas. Then another small chance for isolated activity in the afternoon to evening hours. (KOLN)

“Cooler,” quieter, drier and breezier conditions are expected on Sunday. Next week temperatures will warm from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. The small chance for rain will return Wednesday & Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.