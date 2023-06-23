Avoid being a victim of car theft by following these rules from Lincoln Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the temperatures rise, so does the risk for car theft if you leave your car running while waiting for it to cool down for too long.

The Lincoln Police Department said that it doesn’t take as long as some people might think for their car to cool down. Leaving your car running for long periods of time risks a lot and leaves you as a potential target.

You can help yourself this summer by parking in shady or cool places, even cracking the windows just a bit to let air move. Or by taking a little extra time to stand outside your car and wait for that ideal temperature.

“I know it’s a little bit uncomfortable when you first get into a hot car,” Lt. Brad Junker with LPD said. “But in order to save your vehicle, it’s worth being uncomfortable for just a matter of seconds.”

Other things to watch out for this summer, make sure that you bring in all valuable items in your car, such as backpacks, shopping bags and even keys in the cupholder. Some thieves will try to opening door handles just to see if they get lucky. So be sure to double, triple check you locked your car.

“We caution people against tucking things underneath the seats because people check there with regularity,” Lt. Junker said. “Just take things out of the cup holder, don’t leave anything in plain view because for the most part it’s a crime of opportunity if they don’t see anything, they’ll move on to a vehicle that does have something in it.”

If something does happen, LPD recommends leaving the scene as natural as possible. Meaning don’t touch items throughout the car so it’s easier for them to get finger prints and work on the case.

To report a break in or incident, LPD’s non-emergency phone number is 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.