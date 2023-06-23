Bahl hosts autograph session at CWS

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl met hundreds of fans while signing autographs at Omaha Baseball Village on Friday. The softball superstar was wearing a Huskers shirt after joining the program last week. Friday’s event was one of Bahl’s first public appearances since her highly-publicized school change. Bahl surprisingly switched from Oklahoma to Nebraska after winning a pair of national championships with the Sooners.

The Papillion native said she’s starting settle back into her home state following a hectic week. Bahl is a pitching phenom, who has twice been named to the All-American First Team.

