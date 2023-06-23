Bahl hosts autograph session at CWS

Jordy Bahl gives an autographed softball to a fan at the College World Series.
Jordy Bahl gives an autographed softball to a fan at the College World Series.(WOWT)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl met hundreds of fans while signing autographs at Omaha Baseball Village on Friday. The softball superstar was wearing a Huskers shirt after joining the program last week. Friday’s event was one of Bahl’s first public appearances since her highly-publicized school change. Bahl surprisingly switched from Oklahoma to Nebraska after winning a pair of national championships with the Sooners.

The Papillion native said she’s starting settle back into her home state following a hectic week. Bahl is a pitching phenom, who has twice been named to the All-American First Team.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit in Arizona identified as missing 18-year-old from Gretna
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Standoff at a home near 12th and Hill Streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street the morning of...
Four people in custody following standoff at south Lincoln home
Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 water tower
Lancaster Rural Water District issues mandatory water reduction
The American bully puppies Lankas had for less than a week are still missing.
Lincoln man searches for puppies taken in stolen truck

Latest News

Adrian Martinez poses with a fan who attended his yard sale in Papillion Friday, June 23, 2023.
Adrian Martinez’s yard sale draws Husker fans from near and far
Dae'Vonn Hall & Isaiah McMorris are both committed to Nebraska's 2024 recruiting class.
Bellevue West wide receivers commit to Nebraska
Kevin Sjuts's son hits first home run
Beason brings leadership, experience to Huskers