Beason adds experience, leadership to Nebraska Volleyball

Merritt Beason will serve as a captain for the Nebraska volleyball team during the 2023 season.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Merritt Beason arrived on Nebraska’s campus six months ago. She’s quickly earned the respect of her teammates and coaches. Head coach John Cook described Beason as the “team mom” with her kind and nurturing personality.

Beason said she’s simply been herself around her new team. Earlier this month, the Florida transfer was named a captain for the 2023 season. She will also represent the program at Big Ten Volleyball Media Days later this summer.

At Florida, Beason was an All-SEC performer and conference champion. She averaged 3.35 kills per set as a sophomore.

Beason, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter, is in line for a starting job at Nebraska. She said her experience with the Huskers is exceeding expectations, referencing fan support, the team’s culture, and the Huskers’ upcoming outdoors match at Memorial Stadium.

