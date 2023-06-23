Bellevue West wide receivers commit to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dae’Vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris announced their college commitments Friday morning. And they made the same verbal pledge. Hall and McMorris both committed to Nebraska during an Instagram Live boradcast. The Bellevue West duo raises the Huskers’ 2024 recruiting class to 17 prospects.

Hall and McMorris are high school teammates at Bellevue West. They plan to attend Nebraska, along with Thunderbirds quarterback Daniel Kaelin. The Elite 11 QB flipped his pledge earlier this summer from Missouri to Nebraska.

Hall and McMorris are each 4-star recruits, according to multiple services.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.