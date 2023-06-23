Body found in bonfire pit in Arizona identified as missing 18-year-old from Gretna

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (KTVK/KOLN) - A body that was found smoldering in a make-shift bonfire near a state park in Arizona has been identified as a missing teenager from Nebraska.

According to KTVK in Phoenix, Arizona, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office identified a body that was discovered in a remote desert near Lost Dutchman State Park as 18-year-old Parker League, of Gretna. Former Gretna High School students confirmed that League graduated from the school in the spring.

Deputies say League’s death was “malicious” but didn’t specify further. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit is now investigating what led up to his death.

Tempe, AZ, Police said League’s last known location was believed to be at a home in Tempe where his belongings were left behind. His belongings were found at a home in Tempe when a family member reported him missing.

Tempe police previously said that League was visiting Arizona from out of state.

Authorities are still not certain of how his body ended up at the burn pit in the Tonto National Forest.

