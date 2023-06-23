Community invited to Oak Lake Park for Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day Celebration

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is inviting the community to attend the City of Lincoln’s free Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 3.

The event will take place at Oak Lake Park near North 1st and Charleston Streets with park and food vendors opening at 4 p.m., live music starting at 6:15 p.m., the flag lowering ceremony beginning at 8:30 p.m., and the fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m.

The fireworks are sponsored by Pepsi-Cola and U-Stop and presented by J & M Displays of Yarmouth, Iowa. The show will be set to music provided by NRG Media/Broadcast House and aired on its four radio stations – B107.3 FM, Froggy 98.1 FM, 105.3 The Bone FM and KLIN 1400 AM/99.3 FM. The Lincoln Journal Star is also a partner in the celebration.

Soul Dawg, a horn-driven, funk rock band will perform from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The group’s dynamic sound is fueled by a seven-piece lineup of area music veterans. They play high-energy dance hits from bands such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Parliament, James Brown, and Stevie Wonder.

Uncle Sam Jam parking:

Free parking is available in the unpaved lot south of Oak Lake Park, in the Haymarket Park and Bowlin Stadium lots, the Nebraska School Activities Association lot and the festival space north of Pinnacle Bank Arena. Residents are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays. Beginning at 9:45 p.m., access to Sun Valley Boulevard from West “O” Street and Cornhusker Highway will be prohibited. NOTE: The unpaved parking area north of Oak Lake Park on North First Street will not be available this year.

Additional parking is available at the Haymarket Garage, North Ninth and “Q” streets, and the Marketplace Garage, North 10th and “Q” streets. StarTran will provide free public shuttle bus service from 5 to 11 p.m. between the main entrance at Oak Lake Park and these locations:

Haymarket Garage, North Ninth and “Q” streets

Gold’s bus stop, South 11th and “O” streets, across the street from the worksite

County-City Building complex – northeast corner of Ninth and “H” streets and southeast corner of Ninth and “K” streets. Free parking is available in two lots – one bounded by Ninth, 10th, “G” and “H” streets and one bounded by Ninth, 10th, “K” and “L” streets.

Paratransit service is available for those eligible. Reservations can be made by calling StarTran at 402-441-7109.

Admittance policies include:

All park guests and their coolers, clear bags and blankets are subject to inspection at the park entrance.

Only coolers, clear bags (12″x12″x6″ maximum size), blankets and lawn chairs will be allowed in Oak Lake Park. Personal items allowed in the park are limited to phones, keys and wallets.

Minors (age 18 and under) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees are reminded:

Fireworks are prohibited in all City parks at all times. Fireworks other than those used in the official City display are prohibited in the park during the celebration.

Lincoln City parks are tobacco-free. City policy prohibits use of any form of tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, chew or dip, and vaping products in any park areas or facilities designated as tobacco-free.

Alcohol is prohibited in the park.

Personal watercraft are prohibited on the lake.

All pets are required to wear a leash in the park. Attendees are discouraged from bringing pets to the park during the fireworks display.

Sustainability tips:

Ride the StarTran shuttle for a sustainable transportation option.

Bring reusable water bottles and eating containers to reduce waste. Free water will be provided.

Place recyclables and waste in designated containers.

Register at lincoln.ne.gov/OakLakeCleanup to volunteer for the Oak Lake Cleanup event July 5 and receive a free lunch.

The Red Cross will have first aid available. In case of inclement weather, some food vendors, the musical performance, fireworks display and radio broadcasts will be rescheduled to the same location and times on Wednesday, July 5. Visit lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam for a parking map, food vendor list and more.

