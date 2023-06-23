Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

PATRIOT PETE’S FIREWORKS DEMO

8:30pm Fri, Free event, Items for purchase

This demo will feature more than 60 items from their hand-picked selection of fireworks. Due to the overwhelming response to last year’s event, they’re moving to a bigger and better location! At dark, they will begin with fountains, followed by an extensive selection of cakes, artillery shells and as always, they will end the night with an unforgettable grand finale. There will be food trucks on site as well. This event is at Speedway Sports Complex, located at 345 Speedway Circle. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1348556755876373.

FIRTH FUN DAY 2023

All Day Sat.; Items for purchase

Head down to Firth because they have such a fun event planned this year. They will have a pancake feed, 5k fun run, Little Tuggers tractor pull, parade, games in the park, food trucks, fireworks, beer garden and a lot more! You don’t want to miss it! Please visit their website for a full listing of events. This event is in the town of Firth, NE, located south of Lincoln. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/569100891781948.

COMMUNITY FISHING EVENT

8am-1pm Sat.; All participants age 16 and older need a fishing license

This event is held in cooperation with the Nebraska Fish and Game Association. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer, where loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available free to participants. This is the perfect opportunity for people of all ages who have never been fishing or haven’t fished for years to learn. Visit gooutdoorsne.com for permits, This event is at Branched Oak State Recreation Area, located at 12000 W Branched Oak Road in Raymond, NE. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/780518703270516.

BEST IN THE MIDWEST

10am-2pm Sat.: Free event

Calling all cars, trucks and motorcycles! The Midwest Rollers Car Club is hosting the Best in the Midwest Show. All the proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network. This show will be rain or shine. This event is at Sam’s Club, located at 8480 Andermatt Drive. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/433207745567077.

8 TRACK THE SOUND OF 70′S

7:30pm Sat., 2pm Sun.; $15-$20

Get ready to boogie down through ten years of groundbreaking music With its propulsive rhythms and dazzling harmonies, 8-Track is a fast-paced, entertaining blast from the past packed full of timeless classics performed in a series of vignettes by a talented four-member cast. This blast from the past is packed full of sensational hits, featuring the music of The Emotions, The Carpenters, Labelle. Barry Manilow, Marvin Gaye, The Doobie Brothers, The Bee Gees, Helen Reddy. KC and the Sunshine Band and more! This event is at TADA Theatre, located at 701 P Street. For more information visit www.tadatheatre info/8track.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.