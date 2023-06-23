Hospitalized suspect to face second-degree murder charges in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man police say was involved in a shooting with an officer in south Omaha on Thursday night will face multiple charges once he has recovered.

Omaha Police said Friday afternoon that James Wilson, 42, would be booked into Douglas County Corrections upon his release from the hospital.

Wilson was shot in the leg and taken to CHI Health CUMC-Bergan Mercy hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the OPD report. An officer was taken to Nebraska Medicine with an arm injury that was also not life-threatening.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office plans to charge Wilson with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, and misdemeanor destruction of property as a result of the events of Thursday evening, an updated OPD news release states.

Officers were initially called to a disturbance at a residence near 73rd and Corby involving an armed white man driving a gray Cadillac. They caught up to him in the driveway of a house near 60th and Q streets at about 9 p.m. and immediately exchanged gunfire with the officers.

The shooting prompted a “help an officer” call over police radios, according to the OPD news release.

Police said a handgun was located in the driveway.

“The OPD Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating this incident with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office,” the release states, noting the officer would be interviewed and that more information would be provided by OPD once that occurs.

Meanwhile, the officer was placed on administrative as the investigation continues.

Police officers responding to the shooting were involved in a crash on their way to the scene. The crash happened at 24th and Dodge streets.

Two victims were transported from the scene of the crash, which pushed the cruiser up onto a bus stop ramp. The other vehicle involved in the crash came to a stop in the middle of the intersection.

Authorities told 6 News that neither of the crash victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

