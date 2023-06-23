Investigators declare fire at Lincoln Mexican restaurant as suspicious

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were called for a confirmed structure fire in the strip mall near downtown Lincoln Monday Morning.
By 10/11 NOW and Laura Halm
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says fire investigators have declared a fire at a Mexican restaurant this week as suspicious.

It happened Monday at 3:31 a.m. at the Cielito Mexican Restaurant, located at 100 N 1st Street.

According to LFR, it had heavy black smoke pouring out the front door as crews arrived.

Fire investigators said the front door seemed to be ‘broke out’ when crews arrived, however it could have been from the heat, and that’s what led to the investigation.

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating as well.

According to LFR, the total damage is estimated to be around $250,000 to the structure and $250,000 to the contents of the restaurant.

