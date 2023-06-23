LSU, Florida to meet in CWS Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The LSU Tigers defeated Wake Forest 2-0 on a walk-off home run by Tommy White to advance to the CWS Championship series.

The Tigers meet the Florida Gators who are undefeated in Omaha and advanced to the final on June 21, 2023, with their win over TCU.

CWS 3-game series final begins with game 1 Saturday night at 6 p.m. with game 2 commencing Sunday at 2 p.m. Game 3 will take place Monday June 26, 2023, at 6 p.m. if necessary.

