LSU, Florida to meet in CWS Championship

LSU's Tommy White (47) is greeted at the plate after his game-winning home run against Wake...
LSU's Tommy White (47) is greeted at the plate after his game-winning home run against Wake Forest during the 11th inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The LSU Tigers defeated Wake Forest 2-0 on a walk-off home run by Tommy White to advance to the CWS Championship series.

The Tigers meet the Florida Gators who are undefeated in Omaha and advanced to the final on June 21, 2023, with their win over TCU.

CWS 3-game series final begins with game 1 Saturday night at 6 p.m. with game 2 commencing Sunday at 2 p.m. Game 3 will take place Monday June 26, 2023, at 6 p.m. if necessary.

