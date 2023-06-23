Police investigating string of mailbox vandalisms in southeast Lincoln

(KOLN)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators are working to learn more about a string of mailbox vandalisms that occurred in southeast Lincoln this week.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, five separate USPS cluster type mailboxes were vandalized sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

LPD said the damage is estimated at $12,000.

In each case the cluster mailboxes were pried open and investigators said it’s not known if, or how much, mail is potentially missing.

Investigators said the vandalisms all happened in southeast Lincoln, between 46th to 84th Streets - Van Dorn to Pioneers.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

