Renderings for next phase of Eppley Airfield expansion project released

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Airport Authority has released renderings of its Terminal Drive and canopy project.

Several major construction projects that are part of Eppley Airfield’s master plan are slated to begin as travel continues to increase through the city.

Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley Airfield, scheduled for 2024. (BuildOMA)

Pre-COVID-19, about five million travelers passed through Eppley.

It’s the next phase of an expansion roadway project that is set to be completed by the end of 2024. The project includes a new glass canopy covering, as well as an additional passenger drop-off lane and making the drop-off and pick-up areas ADA-compliant.

