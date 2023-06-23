Renderings for next phase of Eppley Airfield expansion project released

The next phase is set to begin in the Eppley Airfield improvement project.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Airport Authority has released renderings of its Terminal Drive and canopy project.

Several major construction projects that are part of Eppley Airfield’s master plan are slated to begin as travel continues to increase through the city.

Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley...
Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley Airfield, scheduled for 2024.(BuildOMA)

Pre-COVID-19, about five million travelers passed through Eppley.

It’s the next phase of an expansion roadway project that is set to be completed by the end of 2024. The project includes a new glass canopy covering, as well as an additional passenger drop-off lane and making the drop-off and pick-up areas ADA-compliant.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit in Arizona identified as missing 18-year-old from Gretna
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 water tower
Lancaster Rural Water District issues mandatory water reduction
The American bully puppies Lankas had for less than a week are still missing.
Lincoln man searches for puppies taken in stolen truck
At LincOne's N Street location sat the first ever Food Truck Fest in Lincoln.
First ever Food Truck Fest in Lincoln

Latest News

Isolated to scattered severe storms possible Friday afternoon to evening and then isolated...
An active weather pattern brings several precip chances heading into the weekend
Uncle Sam Jam
Community invited to Oak Lake Park for Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day Celebration
Lincoln Fire & Rescue says fire investigators have declared a fire at a Mexican restaurant this...
Investigators declare fire at Lincoln Mexican restaurant as suspicious
Standoff at a home near 12th and Hill Streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street the morning of...
Three people in custody following standoff at south Lincoln home