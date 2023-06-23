Sheriff’s office involved in standoff with man who barricaded himself in south Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man authorities believe was involved in a robbery this week has barricaded himself in a home in south Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Gabriel Olivas won’t come out of a home near 12th and Hill Streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street. There’s a heavy law enforcement presence in the area and Hill Street is blocked off. LSO asks that people avoid the area.

LSO said Olivas was involved in a robbery near 21st and Washington Streets on Wednesday but couldn’t yet provide more details.

Olivas is also wanted on misdemeanor arrest warrants including theft by shoplifting, driving under suspension and obstructing a peace officer. Lincoln Police have also identified him as a suspect in a theft and domestic assault case.

Gabriel Olivas (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

