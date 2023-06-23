Four people in custody following standoff at south Lincoln home

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Gabriel Olivas wouldn't come out of a home near 12th and Hill Streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men and two women are in custody following a four hour standoff with law enforcement at a south Lincoln home Friday morning.

The fugitive task force got a tip that 24-year-old Gabriel Olivas was at a home near 12th and Hill streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street. Olivas had several broadcasts and warrants out for third-degree domestic assault, robbery and five misdemeanor warrants for shoplifting.

There were more than 10 people at the home when deputies arrived, and all of them came out peacefully except Olivas, 44-year-old Arthur Francis and 39-year-old Sherry Thomas.

Lincoln Police’s tactical response team was brought in due to Olivas’ violent history, according to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ben Houchin.

After a few hours, Francis surrendered. Thirty minutes later, authorities used tear gas to get Olivas and Johnson out of the home. LSO said all of them had arrest warrants.

Houchin said a handgun as well as methamphetamines were found at the home which led to the arrest of the renter, 32-year-old Jennifer Crumley.

During the time of the incident, Crumley had an 18-month-old baby in the home. She is facing felony child abuse charges.

