Volunteers needed for post-Uncle Sam Jam celebration cleanup event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help clean up after the annual Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day celebration.

The cleanup event will take place at Oak Lake Park near North First and Charleston streets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Free lunch and kayaking will be provided to the volunteers. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will provide kayaks and outdoor educators will be onsite to provide instruction and assistance with kayaks. Kayakers must be age 10 and older.

“The Oak Lake Cleanup is an opportunity for the Lincoln community to join together to keep our parks beautiful,” said Erin Kubicek, Environmental Health Educator. “Volunteers play an important role in our work to combat litter, pollution, and protect the environment and aquatic life.”

