Weekend Forecast: Hot Saturday, Cooler Sunday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold front will move through the area this weekend. The best chance of rain looks to be the first half of Saturday. The second half of the weekend will be windy.

An upper level trough and cold front will move through the area Friday night into Saturday. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms looks to be late Friday night into Saturday morning. Some storms could be severe. Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible in Nebraska tonight. Western Nebraska and the panhandle could see large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes with any severe storms that develop. The main severe weather threat for Central and Eastern Nebraska will likely be damaging winds. Large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out though. After the complex of thunderstorms moves through the area Saturday morning, there could be isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Northeastern Nebraska has the best chance for rain right now during that time period. High temperatures on Saturday should be in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible Friday night into early Saturday...
Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.(KOLN)
Severe Weather Risk Definitions
Severe Weather Risk Definitions(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Sunday will be cooler thanks to the cold front that moves through the area on Saturday. High temperatures on Sunday look to be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. It is going to be windy with northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Monday should be a dry day as well. Rain chances return Tuesday and continue through Friday. Temperatures should gradually warm up Monday through Thursday. Another cold front may move through the area late next week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

