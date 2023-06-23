Woman in custody after allegedly making threatening statements directed at the Kearney County Courthouse

MINDEN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman was taken into custody following a standoff with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team in Minden Thursday evening.

At 8:20 p.m., the NSP SWAT Team was activated to assist in an ongoing incident in Minden. NSP said the Minden Police Department responded to a report that a woman had brandished a firearm during a visit from a counselor and had made threatening statements directed at the Kearney County Courthouse.

During the incident, the courthouse was evacuated and Minden PD obtained a search warrant for a residence near East 5th Street and North Brown Avenue, according to NSP. Upon SWAT’s arrival, NSP said they made numerous attempts to communicate with the woman inside the residence, but she did not respond.

Shortly after midnight, SWAT deployed chemical munitions into the residence and the subject exited voluntarily. The woman was then immediately taken into custody and turned over to Minden PD.

The residence was also turned over to Minden PD for execution of the search warrant.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

