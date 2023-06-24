81 for ALS: Two Lincoln sportswriters golf for a cause

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ken Hambleton and John Mabry attempted to play all 5 public golf courses on Friday. This adds up to 81 holes of golf in one day.

The two former Lincoln Journal Star Sports Writers were tackling the challenge to raise awareness and money for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

“A friend of ours, former photographer for the Lincoln Journal Star, William Lauer, died from ALS, and was a good friend of a lot of people and here’s our chance to raise some money,” Ken Hambleton said.

William Lauer smiles on the golf course. (Ken Hambleton | (Courtesy: Ken Hambleton))

The pair partnered with ALS in the Heartland to raise the money.

Friday. Send donations to ALS of the heartland. Address on bottom of the post. In memory of William lauer. Thanks for any consideration. pic.twitter.com/Nys87kDPw1 — Ken Hambleton (@PanchoHam) June 20, 2023

William Lauer passed away in 2012 after a 3 year battle with the disease. For John and Ken, Lauer was an inspiration.

“William was such a great spirit about it and had such a great sense of humor about it even though it was such an awful experience, and seeing how he handled it was inspiring to all of us,” John Mabry said.

The choice of golf as a way to raise money was also because of William.

“He was a golfer, lifelong golfer, and very good friend,” Hambleton said.

In terms of strategy when attempting 81 holes of golf in one day, the pair explained that you really just have to have fun. They also started the day just before 6 a.m.

“There’s some big numbers on my scorecard but just to stay loose, and you know, obviously you’re not going to stand over any shot for too long,” Mabry said.

“Sometimes it doesn’t look very pretty after 50 holes, 60 holes, 70 holes, but we enjoy it, we do it, and we’ll sleep well tonight,” Hambleton said.

Ken knows that if William could see them playing 5 courses in one day... he’d want to join.

“He’d be laughing, he’d be laughing at us and probably wanting to play with us. He enjoined the game, we enjoyed him,” Hambleton said.

Ken Hambleton and John Mabry play 81 holes of golf in one day across the 5 public Lincoln golf courses. (Chase Matteson)

