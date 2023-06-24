Federal court sentences Omaha man to prison for attempted child sex trafficking

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Robert Nolan, 43, of Omaha, was sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted trafficking of a minor. After his prison term concludes, Nolan will serve three years of supervised release.

On June 8, 2022, Douglas County Sheriff’s undercover officers posted an advertisement on a commercial sex act website. Nolan conversed with the officer through calls and text messages spanning six days. After being informed the provider was 15 years old, Nolan continued to seek a meeting for a commercial sex act. He offered to pay $100 and an Egg McMuffin in exchange for a half-hour of sex and to meet them at a northwest Omaha location.

On or around June 14, 2022, Nolan drove to the location and was detained by officers. He had a $100 bill, a condom, a McDonald’s breakfast, and a cell phone in his possession.

Ronnie Cross, 45, of Omaha, was sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program. Cross pled guilty in October to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering charges. He was also ordered to pay over $78,000 in restitution.

In 2020 and 2021, Cross submitted applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans and an Economic Injury Disaster Grant as part of the CARES Act, designed to help emergency financial assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cross worked with a confederate to prepare and submit applications that misrepresented the payroll paid by his purported businesses, supporting them with falsified tax documents. The fraudulent applications totaled approximately $204,333, of which he obtained $70,800.

Mason Blaine Loudermilk, 19, of Cass County, Iowa, was sentenced to 192 months in prison followed by six years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. The investigation revealed Loudermilk obtained pressed pills containing fentanyl from a source in Omaha, then distributed the pills in and around Cass County, causing several fentanyl overdoses. Each of them required medical attention to prevent death.

Amanda Marie Sprinkel, 33, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced on June 15 to 60 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release. She had plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, Sprinkel’s home was searched on September 20 of 2022. Sprinkel was found sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of the residence when officers noticed her throw an object on the driver-side floorboard. A backpack was found containing 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine. A search of Sprinkel’s phone would show messages arranging sales and transactions of narcotics.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.