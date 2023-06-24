Sunday Forecast: Cooler, breezy weather expected into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a noisy night Friday night into early Saturday morning as a strong line of storms swept across the northern half of the state. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the northern tier of the state, with some areas also picking up some very heavy rain. The highest rainfall report into the weather center was around 5.00″ of rain near Butte in Boyd County. Lincoln - once again - missed out on some beneficial moisture, with the Airport only getting a trace of rain on Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals between Friday night and Saturday morning didn't amount to much for southern Nebraska, with the northern half of the state picking up much needed moisture. (KOLN)

The noisy night gave way to sunshine and overall pleasant conditions for late June for the day on Saturday. Into the day on Sunday, a cold front is set to sweep through the state which will bring cooler temperatures and strong winds to the region to finish out the weekend. Look for winds to swing around to the north and west as we head into the day on Sunday and into the late morning and through the afternoon, eastern Nebraska could see winds gusting as high as 40 MPH at times. Winds should subside as we head into Sunday evening as we lose the heating of the day.

Northwest winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH are possible through Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

Outside of the wind, it should be a really nice day for late June with mainly sunny skies and temperatures that will be a few degrees below average for most.

Sunny skies with breezy winds are expected on Sunday. (KOLN)

Low temperatures should be comfortable tonight with temperatures falling to the upper 40s and low 50s in the west, with upper 50s to low 60s in the east.

Lows into Sunday morning should fall to the low 50s to low 60s for most. (KOLN)

High temperatures should be in the upper 80s this time of year, but most areas should be a few degrees below that on Sunday. The coolest readings will stay in the west with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for the Panhandle and northern parts of the state. Look for low to mid 80s for the southern sections of the state, including in Lincoln.

Temperatures on Sunday should top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the state. (KOLN)

The extended forecast has temperatures back to the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday before jumping back to the low to mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Another cold front will bring in some “cooler” temperatures by late next week into the first weekend of July with highs falling back to the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances are included in 5 of the next 7 days - though chances aren’t great on any given day.

Cooler and breezy weather is expected for Sunday with temperatures warming back to the low to mid 90s by the middle of the week next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.