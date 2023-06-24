Two Fairbury centenarians celebrate their birthday

FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) - In 1923 life looked a little bit different than it does now and even more so in 1916. Fast forward to Friday in Jefferson County and there were not one but two reasons to celebrate - a “Turn of the Century Celebration” for two people.

Together, Wilma Cerny and Dona Mae Glenn have heard the “Happy Birthday” song 207 times. Cerny, who will turn 107 on Saturday, doesn’t think too much of her birthday.

“Just like any other day,” she said of the occasion.

After all, she plans to make it to 110. As for Donna Mae Glenn, who turned 100 on Thursday, she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m going to add another hundred years,” Glenn jokingly said.

The two have found their niche as the eldest at the Cedarwood Assisted Living Facility in Fairbury.

“They both have so much wisdom and knowledge and experience that they share with us,” said Andrea Kline. Kline serves the Director of Tenant Services at Cedarwood Assisted Living.

At the celebration, just about everyone who calls Cedarwood home showed up to recognize the pair.

“We’re all family and there’s so much love with the tenants,” said Jan Klaus, the facility’s Life Enrichment Coordinator. “And the staff is very close to them.”

Cerny has lived through two pandemics now. She was just two-years-old in 1918 when the Spanish Flu gripped the world. She worked as a cook and cleaner throughout her life.

Glenn graduated from Fairbury High School in 1940. She worked as a secretary.

The two shared a bit of advice on how to live a long, happy life.

“Just take it by day,” Cerny said.

“Be yourself,” Glenn added. “Don’t try to impress anybody.”

Staff at Cedarwood said they plan to hold more “Turn of the Century Celebrations” in the future but noted the next one would be about three years out.

