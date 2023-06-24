Two Fairbury centenarians celebrate their birthday

In 1923 life looked a little bit different than it does now, even more so in 1916. Fast forward...
In 1923 life looked a little bit different than it does now, even more so in 1916. Fast forward to Friday in Jefferson county, where there were not one but two reasons to celebrate. A Turn of the Century Celebration for two people.(10/11 NOW)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) - In 1923 life looked a little bit different than it does now and even more so in 1916. Fast forward to Friday in Jefferson County and there were not one but two reasons to celebrate - a “Turn of the Century Celebration” for two people.

Together, Wilma Cerny and Dona Mae Glenn have heard the “Happy Birthday” song 207 times. Cerny, who will turn 107 on Saturday, doesn’t think too much of her birthday.

“Just like any other day,” she said of the occasion.

After all, she plans to make it to 110. As for Donna Mae Glenn, who turned 100 on Thursday, she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m going to add another hundred years,” Glenn jokingly said.

The two have found their niche as the eldest at the Cedarwood Assisted Living Facility in Fairbury.

“They both have so much wisdom and knowledge and experience that they share with us,” said Andrea Kline. Kline serves the Director of Tenant Services at Cedarwood Assisted Living.

At the celebration, just about everyone who calls Cedarwood home showed up to recognize the pair.

“We’re all family and there’s so much love with the tenants,” said Jan Klaus, the facility’s Life Enrichment Coordinator. “And the staff is very close to them.”

Cerny has lived through two pandemics now. She was just two-years-old in 1918 when the Spanish Flu gripped the world. She worked as a cook and cleaner throughout her life.

Glenn graduated from Fairbury High School in 1940. She worked as a secretary.

The two shared a bit of advice on how to live a long, happy life.

“Just take it by day,” Cerny said.

“Be yourself,” Glenn added. “Don’t try to impress anybody.”

Staff at Cedarwood said they plan to hold more “Turn of the Century Celebrations” in the future but noted the next one would be about three years out.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit in Arizona identified as missing 18-year-old from Gretna
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Standoff at a home near 12th and Hill Streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street the morning of...
Four people in custody following standoff at south Lincoln home
Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 water tower
Lancaster Rural Water District issues mandatory water reduction
The American bully puppies Lankas had for less than a week are still missing.
Lincoln man searches for puppies taken in stolen truck

Latest News

The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a...
YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Hot Saturday, Cooler Sunday
First at Four: Adrian Martinez’s yard sale draws Husker fans from near and far
Youtuber renovates missile silo into studio apartment