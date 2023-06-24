Waldron called up by San Diego Padres

Former Husker Matt Waldron is set to become the 39th Nebraska baseball player to reach the Major Leagues after his contract was selected by the San Diego Padres on Friday.(UNL)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Husker Matt Waldron is set to become the 39th Nebraska baseball player to reach the Major Leagues after his contract was selected by the San Diego Padres on Friday.

It marks the first MLB call-up for Waldron, who is scheduled to make his first career start against the Washington Nationals tomorrow night at 7:40 p.m. CT.

The Omaha native has played with Triple-A El Paso since June of 2022 after spending time in the minor league since 2019.

A four-year letterwinner with the Huskers, Waldron capped his time at Nebraska with a 21-16 record and 3.48 ERA in 62 career appearances, including 43 starts on the mound. Waldron finished his career ranked in the top 10 of several Nebraska pitching records, including third in innings pitched (300.1), fourth in strikeouts (253), tied for fifth in starts (43) and tied for eighth in wins (21).

