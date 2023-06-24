YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The real estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time and now a newly-renovated apartment in York already has tens of thousands interested buyers. It’s not an ordinary piece of real estate: it’s inside of a decommissioned missile silo.

To get there, you’ll drive down what looks like any other country road in Nebraska but there’s more than meets the eye. Below the surface is where an Atlas F Missile was stored. It’s 175 feet from the top to the bottom. It’s now filled with 125 feet to 140 feet of groundwater and some floaties.

The missile silo was the office of sorts to five people who were a part of a national defense effort during the Cold War. It was decommissioned in 1965.

The floaties were brought here by Andrew Flair, a content creator who bought the six-acre site and renovated the command center, turning it into an apartment. He documented the process on his YouTube Channel. Now he’s selling it for $750,000.

“It wasn’t a money thing for me,” Flair said. “It was more just a passion project. Something to say, ‘hey, remember that one time when you had a missile silo and whatever?’ That’s definitely not our goal. Our goal is to have fun, and at the end of the day, make great content for YouTube.”

Aside from the studio apartment, the blast doors, which are designed to protect from accidental explosions in the silo, weigh over a ton each. The launch button was on the second floor but now that floor is filled with supplies from doomsday preppers. Those supplies come with the sale of the home.

The main draw is the silo itself.

Husband and wife team Mike and Polly Figueroa could be called experts at selling silos. They’ve sold two already, have one up for sale, and are adding this one to their host of listings.

“We didn’t stumble upon it, Polly said. “It stumbled upon us. There were a lot of late nights and research and Googling to find out the history of the Atlas F program.”

The decommissioned missile silo already has over 70,000 hits on Remax Realtors, and it’s up for sale on Realtor.com.

