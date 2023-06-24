YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment

The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a newly-renovated apartment in York already has 70,000 interested buyers.
By Grace McDonald
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The real estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time and now a newly-renovated apartment in York already has tens of thousands interested buyers. It’s not an ordinary piece of real estate: it’s inside of a decommissioned missile silo.

To get there, you’ll drive down what looks like any other country road in Nebraska but there’s more than meets the eye. Below the surface is where an Atlas F Missile was stored. It’s 175 feet from the top to the bottom. It’s now filled with 125 feet to 140 feet of groundwater and some floaties.

The missile silo was the office of sorts to five people who were a part of a national defense effort during the Cold War. It was decommissioned in 1965.

The floaties were brought here by Andrew Flair, a content creator who bought the six-acre site and renovated the command center, turning it into an apartment. He documented the process on his YouTube Channel. Now he’s selling it for $750,000.

“It wasn’t a money thing for me,” Flair said. “It was more just a passion project. Something to say, ‘hey, remember that one time when you had a missile silo and whatever?’ That’s definitely not our goal. Our goal is to have fun, and at the end of the day, make great content for YouTube.”

Aside from the studio apartment, the blast doors, which are designed to protect from accidental explosions in the silo, weigh over a ton each. The launch button was on the second floor but now that floor is filled with supplies from doomsday preppers. Those supplies come with the sale of the home.

The main draw is the silo itself.

Husband and wife team Mike and Polly Figueroa could be called experts at selling silos. They’ve sold two already, have one up for sale, and are adding this one to their host of listings.

“We didn’t stumble upon it, Polly said. “It stumbled upon us. There were a lot of late nights and research and Googling to find out the history of the Atlas F program.”

The decommissioned missile silo already has over 70,000 hits on Remax Realtors, and it’s up for sale on Realtor.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit in Arizona identified as missing 18-year-old from Gretna
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Standoff at a home near 12th and Hill Streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street the morning of...
Four people in custody following standoff at south Lincoln home
Lancaster County Rural Water District 1 water tower
Lancaster Rural Water District issues mandatory water reduction
The American bully puppies Lankas had for less than a week are still missing.
Lincoln man searches for puppies taken in stolen truck

Latest News

In 1923 life looked a little bit different than it does now, even more so in 1916. Fast forward...
Two Fairbury centenarians celebrate their birthday
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Hot Saturday, Cooler Sunday
First at Four: Adrian Martinez’s yard sale draws Husker fans from near and far
Youtuber renovates missile silo into studio apartment