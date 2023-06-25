Florida forces winner-take-all game at College World Series

Florida's Jac Caglianone is greeted by Josh Rivera (24) as LSU catcher Hayden Travinski watches...
Florida's Jac Caglianone is greeted by Josh Rivera (24) as LSU catcher Hayden Travinski watches after his home run during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 25, 2023.(John Peterson | AP)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the wind blowing out at Charles Schwab Field, Florida hit six home runs against LSU on Sunday afternoon at the College World Series. The Gators’ 24-3 victory forces a winner-takes-all game on Monday in Omaha. Florida’s 24 runs are a College World Series record. The best-of-3 championship series is now even at one game apiece. LSU opened the CWS Finals with a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone homered twice for Florida, while Wyatt Langford blasted one of the longest round-trippers in CWS history. Langford’s 7th-inning home run traveled 449 feet. Langford finished with five hits and six RBI.

LSU committed five errors on Sunday and allowed 23 unanswered runs. Tigers outfielder Dylan Crews, who won the Golden Spikes Award on Sunday, went 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored.

Monday’s CWS Championship game is scheduled for a 6:00 p.m. start.

