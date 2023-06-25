Florida forces winner-take-all game at College World Series

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the wind blowing out at Charles Schwab Field, Florida hit six home runs against LSU on Sunday afternoon at the College World Series. The Gators’ 24-3 victory forces a winner-takes-all game on Monday in Omaha. Florida’s 24 runs are a College World Series record. The best-of-3 championship series is now even at one game apiece. LSU opened the CWS Finals with a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Ty Evans and Jac Caglianone homered twice for Florida, while Wyatt Langford blasted one of the longest round-trippers in CWS history. Langford’s 7th-inning home run traveled 449 feet. Langford finished with five hits and six RBI.

LSU committed five errors on Sunday and allowed 23 unanswered runs. Tigers outfielder Dylan Crews, who won the Golden Spikes Award on Sunday, went 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored.

Monday’s CWS Championship game is scheduled for a 6:00 p.m. start.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.