Former Husker, Dahrran Diedrick, passes away at 44

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dahrran Diedrick passed away early Saturday morning after a long battle with cancer. His former CFL team, the Montreal Alouettes, confirmed his death.

Diedrick played I-back for Nebraska and was the first Canadian-born recruit to earn a scholarship.

During his senior season in 2002, he was a vital part of the Husker offense rushing for over 800 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Diedrick played in the NFL for the San Diego, Green Bay, and Washington; however, the majority of his pro career was spent in the CFL. He played for the Edmonton, Montreal, and Hamilton winning 3 Grey Cups along the way.

