Former Husker, Dahrran Diedrick, passes away at 44

Dahrran Diedrick rushing against Baylor.
Dahrran Diedrick rushing against Baylor.(KOLN-TV)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dahrran Diedrick passed away early Saturday morning after a long battle with cancer. His former CFL team, the Montreal Alouettes, confirmed his death.

Diedrick played I-back for Nebraska and was the first Canadian-born recruit to earn a scholarship.

During his senior season in 2002, he was a vital part of the Husker offense rushing for over 800 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Diedrick played in the NFL for the San Diego, Green Bay, and Washington; however, the majority of his pro career was spent in the CFL. He played for the Edmonton, Montreal, and Hamilton winning 3 Grey Cups along the way.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit in Arizona identified as missing 18-year-old from Gretna
Standoff at a home near 12th and Hill Streets, a block north of Van Dorn Street the morning of...
Four people in custody following standoff at south Lincoln home
Adrian Martinez poses with a fan who attended his yard sale in Papillion Friday, June 23, 2023.
Adrian Martinez’s yard sale draws Husker fans from near and far
The state of Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic...
Health alert issued for toxic blue-green algae at 2 Nebraska lakes, 1 reservoir
The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a...
YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment

Latest News

Jamarques Lawrence gearing up for Sophomore season
Karrie Simpson organizing books
Lincoln librarian celebrates 22 years at Anderson Branch Library
Temperatures on Sunday should top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the state.
Sunday Forecast: Cooler, breezy weather expected into Sunday
State Sen. Joni Albrecht, left, addresses a crowd of supporters. State Sen. Megan Hunt, right,...
Dobbs shifted ground beneath Nebraska abortion debate