Jamarques Lawrence gearing up for Sophomore season

The 6-3 guard started 12 games as a Freshman for the Huskers.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sophomore guard, Jamarques Lawrence, is getting ready for his second season as a Husker and believes his added confidence will help his game.

“I feel very confident going into this year. You know just, I think I needed that just getting thrown in the fire. You know I made a lot of rookie mistakes throughout the games and stuff like that. I think me just looking back on my film and stuff is going to help me a lot,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence started 12 games as a freshman due to Husker injuries. He averaged 5 points per game and earned one Big Ten freshman of the week honors.

When asked what he needs to improve on more, Lawrence touched on his defense.

“Just me, spacing the floor more, getting to spots better,” Lawrence said.

He also noted that he’s not trying to be a different player than a season ago but a more productive one for the Huskers.

“I’m just going to stick with my role from last year, I’m just going to produce more,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence will look to make an impact for the Huskers during the 2023-2024 season.

Jamarques Lawrence
Jamarques Lawrence(Nebraska Athletics)

