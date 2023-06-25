LFR responds to garage fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near 12th and Adams streets on Sunday at 3:39 p.m.

LFR said heat from the fire damaged one of the households nearby. One garage was a total loss, along with the vehicle inside, while another garage was heavily damaged due to the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.