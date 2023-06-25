Lincoln librarian celebrates 22 years at Anderson Branch Library

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As school gets let out for the summer, the library tends to see more faces. On Saturday, 10/11 NOW went to Anderson Branch Library in Lincoln and spoke to a librarian who works all year round to make reading special.

Karrie Simpson has worked at the Anderson Branch Library for 22 years. Simpson started her career shelving books about 10 hours a week at Belmont Library until the library closed. Simpson said she grew to love the job so much she transferred to Anderson Branch, eventually moving to full-time and becoming a librarian in 2005. She also went on to get her master’s degree in library science.

Simpson said she loves every minute of her job and doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“I found my calling and I plan on staying until retirement,” Simpson said. “So I do love it and I’ve watched an entire generation grow up now, where kids that used to come into the library are now bringing their babies in and that is super neat.”

Simpson said she loves working with people of all ages.

“I just love helping people and talking to people and everywhere from 3-year-olds that run up and hug me to 90-year-olds who come in and tell me about their day,” Simpson said.

Matt Norsworthy has worked with Simpson for 10 years, but has known her even longer.

“I can always depend on her to come through for me, and I hope she feels the same about me,” Norsworthy said.

Others depend on Simpson too, and it doesn’t always entail checking out a book. She even helps people fill out resumes.

“Often they will come back and say ‘Hey, I got that job at Walmart,’” said Simpson. “That’s exciting too, helping people with things that matter.”

The Anderson Branch Library offers many things beyond books. They also have video games, movies and even instruments available to be checked out.

Simpson said there’s a lot of summer programs at the library for all ages to enjoy. One of their most popular is the Summer Reading Challenge that goes through the end of July.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.