Lincoln Parks and Recreation rolls out summer programs for kids and teens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summertime is not just a break from school, it’s an opportunity for kids to embrace new experiences. Lincoln Parks and Recreation has a full lineup of summer programs for kids and teens.

Maggie Stuckey-Ross, director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation, understands the importance of planning ahead to create amazing summer opportunities, highlighting a range of activities to cater to different needs. From swimming lessons and weekly day camp programs for elementary and middle school students, there are several events to give them a summer camp experience.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation said offering these programs is valuable for kids in Lincoln.

“Yeah, summer is the most exciting time at parks and recreation we really plan all year for activities in the summer,” said Stuckey-Ross. “We have hired over 500 people to help us from aquatics, to ball feilds, to day camps lots of activities. Really if you like to be with other people, if you like to do things on your own, free activities, activities for a small fee. There’s just so much to do in Lincoln this summer in your parks.”

Adding on community movie night this summer, Lincoln Parks and Recreation is finding ways to implement new activities each year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.