NDOT announces ramp closures at US-77/West O Interchange

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that southbound ramp closures will occur at the US-77 and West O interchange for overnight concrete pavement repair work on Sunday.

The southbound on/off ramps will be closed nightly beginning at 7 p.m. and re-opening at 6 a.m. the following day. Anticipated completion is June 27.

The detour route for the closure will be identified by signing or portable dynamic message boards.

