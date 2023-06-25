Nebraska Wine Passport Program draws crowds to wine events

As the days grow longer and sunnier, wineries are kicking off their summer events.
By Grace McDonald
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the days grow longer and sunnier, wineries are kicking off their summer events.

The Nebraska Wine and Grape Growers Association has another draw to get wine lovers to locations. The Nebraska Wine Passport Program encourages people to get in their car and come to wineries and vineyards they’ve never been to before.

About 70 wineries are part of the association. The goal is to draw wine lovers to their locations and events. On Fermented Fridays, people visiting Glacial Till Vineyard can enjoy food trucks, live music and wine.

“It’s helped us by driving traffic,” Michael Murman, owner of Glacial Till Vineyard. “We get a lot of people from Lincoln and Omaha, but passport participants come from all over the state, so in order for them to get to a number of wineries, they have to go out of their way to visit.”

People can collect stamps at 34 wineries and tasting rooms across Nebraska through December. More stamps mean more chances to win prizes like corks, deals and event tickets.

Some rules are each person is allowed one physical passport and one digital version. Purchases are not necessary to get a stamp and passports must be filled out completely.

The Nebraska Wine and Grape Growers Association is almost out of physical passports, but people can find the digital versions on their web-app.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Martinez poses with a fan who attended his yard sale in Papillion Friday, June 23, 2023.
Adrian Martinez’s yard sale draws Husker fans from near and far
The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a...
YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit in Arizona identified as missing 18-year-old from Gretna
In 1923 life looked a little bit different than it does now, even more so in 1916. Fast forward...
Two Fairbury centenarians celebrate their birthday
Xylazine
Lincoln officials urge residents to learn more about risks of Xylazine

Latest News

Nebraska Wine Passport Program encourages people to hit the vineyards
Jamarques Lawrence gearing up for Sophomore season
Dahrran Diedrick rushing against Baylor.
Former Husker, Dahrran Diedrick, passes away at 44
Karrie Simpson organizing books
Lincoln librarian celebrates 22 years at Anderson Branch Library