Nebraska Wine Passport Program draws crowds to wine events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the days grow longer and sunnier, wineries are kicking off their summer events.

The Nebraska Wine and Grape Growers Association has another draw to get wine lovers to locations. The Nebraska Wine Passport Program encourages people to get in their car and come to wineries and vineyards they’ve never been to before.

About 70 wineries are part of the association. The goal is to draw wine lovers to their locations and events. On Fermented Fridays, people visiting Glacial Till Vineyard can enjoy food trucks, live music and wine.

“It’s helped us by driving traffic,” Michael Murman, owner of Glacial Till Vineyard. “We get a lot of people from Lincoln and Omaha, but passport participants come from all over the state, so in order for them to get to a number of wineries, they have to go out of their way to visit.”

People can collect stamps at 34 wineries and tasting rooms across Nebraska through December. More stamps mean more chances to win prizes like corks, deals and event tickets.

Some rules are each person is allowed one physical passport and one digital version. Purchases are not necessary to get a stamp and passports must be filled out completely.

The Nebraska Wine and Grape Growers Association is almost out of physical passports, but people can find the digital versions on their web-app.

