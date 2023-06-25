Omaha Police respond to incident at Fun-Plex pool

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after an incident at a local waterpark that sent a 5-year-old to the hospital, calling it a “near-drowning.”

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to Fun-Plex at 70th and Q Streets shortly before 3 p.m. when the boy was noticed to be underwater. Officials got him out and initiated CPR.

The boy was transported to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress; medics later transferred him to Children’s Hospital.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest information.

Correction: A previous version initally reported the incident as a drowning. 6 News regrets the error.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.