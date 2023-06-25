A seasonal & fairly quiet start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure takes over the region for the start of the week... resulting in fairly quiet and seasonal conditions!

The week will start off with mostly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures and a few isolated chances for rain & storms in some areas. High temperatures will be in the 80s across the state and it will be paired with much calmer winds from the northwest between 10-15 mph. Overall it will be a mainly to mostly sunny day with a few passing clouds during the afternoon hours. As far as rain chances go there will be the chance for some isolated morning showers/storms in the northwest and north central areas. By the afternoon we should all be mainly dry. However, isolated thunderstorms are possible in the west in the evening, and some may be strong to severe in the far northwestern areas. All modes of severe weather are possible with isolated large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats and there is an isolated tornado threat.... but majority of the severe weather threat will be in southwest South Dakota.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms possible in the northwest during the evening and into the overnight. (KOLN)

Monday night into Tuesday will be mostly clear with lows bottoming out in the upper 50s to lower 60s... most of us will be below average.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures once again! Highs will be in the 80s with a few areas hitting the lower 90s. There will be the chance for isolated showers along the southern border in the morning hours. Eastern areas will see the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and western areas will have a chance in the evening hours. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The new week will bring mainly seasonal temperatures with the exception of a hot and steamy mid-week. We will have a few small chances for rain & storms Tuesday through Saturday... best chances will be on Tuesday & Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.