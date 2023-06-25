Waldron throws knuckleball in first MLB start

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Husker pitcher, Matt Waldron, got his first MLB start tonight for the San Diego Padres.

In 4.2 innings pitched, Waldron struck out 2 batters and allowed 2 solo homeruns. He threw 62 pitches overall.

Waldron was a 4 year letterman as a Husker and made 43 starts in college.

Since playing in the minor leagues, Waldron developed a knuckleball pitch that caught the attention of coaches and teammates. In his first MLB start, he threw 13 knuckleballs and is the first MLB pitcher to throw a knuckleball since 2021.

The knuckleball is back



Matt Waldron threw the first knuckleball in an MLB game since Mickey Jannis on June 23, 2021 pic.twitter.com/S7c6TT75Va — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.