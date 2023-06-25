Waldron throws knuckleball in first MLB start

(KNOP)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Husker pitcher, Matt Waldron, got his first MLB start tonight for the San Diego Padres.

In 4.2 innings pitched, Waldron struck out 2 batters and allowed 2 solo homeruns. He threw 62 pitches overall.

Waldron was a 4 year letterman as a Husker and made 43 starts in college.

Since playing in the minor leagues, Waldron developed a knuckleball pitch that caught the attention of coaches and teammates. In his first MLB start, he threw 13 knuckleballs and is the first MLB pitcher to throw a knuckleball since 2021.

