32nd Jazz in June season wraps up Tuesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another successful season of Jazz in June wraps up Tuesday night with two-time Grammy award-winning Terrance Simien making his debut at the event.

Terrance Simien has been hailed by Rolling Stone as a “Master of Zyedeco,” a New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American roots music.

Simien will be kicking off his national tour tomorrow night outside the Sheldon Art Gallery. Tuesday’s performance will feature two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m. with a 15-minute intermission.

“It’s not just sit there and listen to music, if you look farther away from the stage, out in the crowd and into the grass there’s people that have pitched out big blankets, they’re playing board games,” Mark Moore the director of Jazz in June said. “People are talking and sometimes when the shows over they hang out for a while.”

Jazz in June isn’t only about the performances but also the series education outreach coordinated by community centers, artists and of course, food trucks.

Incase of rain tomorrow, the performance will be moved into the Lied Center. For updates check out the Jazz in June website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.