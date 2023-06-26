Athlete of the Week: Brandon Clark

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brandon Clark is coming back from St. Louis with hardware and an impressive title: national champion. Clark helped the Nebraska Prospects 2025 Midwest Scout to a perfect weekend at the Midwest Premier 16U National Championships.

Clark, a junior-to-be at Lincoln Southwest, went 5-for-14 at the plate during the tournament, including a home run and double. He also had 5 RBI and 4 stolen bases.

