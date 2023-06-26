Compass expands foster care services to Lincoln, Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A foster care agency is expanding their services from southwestern and south central Nebraska to help out in Lancaster County.

Compass started 16 years ago in Kearney with a goal to help match foster homes to kids in foster care and support those foster families through programming, resources and guidance. Now the company is bringing those services to Lincoln, hoping it will make it easier for more families to sign up.

“It’s about having homes that really can they can match with the kids and set them up for the best success possible,” Tyler Wilterding, a former foster parent from Compass said.

Wilterding is calling for more people, particularly in the Lincoln area, to consider it.

“It’s a really practical way that you can use resources that you probably already have, you have a little bit of time you have maybe a spare bedroom, and some energy. And so you can use what you have to meet an incredible need,” Wilterding said.

Ryan Stanton, Compasses Founder and CEO, said right now the agency has about 65 foster homes and on average serve between 80 to 100 kids in the Kearney, south central and southwestern part of Nebraska.

So far they have added one foster home in Lincoln as part of the expansion but want to add more.

“We’re not satisfied with just having enough homes, we want to have more than enough and be able to go beyond the needs,” Stanton said. “So that way there can be a great match for a kid in foster care. So that way, they can just be in foster care for a temporary time until they can go back home.”

According to Stanton, there are needs across the board but the biggest is homes for teenagers and groups of siblings. Nebraska’s Foster Care Review Office said about 39% of children and youth in out-of-home care are teenagers.

Currently, in Lancaster County there are 434 children in foster care.

Monika Gross, the executive director of the Foster Care Review Office, said adding more foster homes in the area would provide more options for children.

“It would allow them to remain in their home community connected to family connected to friends and able to remain in the same school district. So that would minimize the disruption and the trauma that’s experienced by the child,” Gross said.

Stanton said the Lincoln expansion will include hiring staff to work remotely throughout the county to help provide kids those options.

For now, Compass will continue to support current and prospective foster parents as they work to bring the number of kids needing homes down.

“It feels so much like, like you’re giving something up to do this. But I can tell you, you gain way more just the experience of working with these kids and creating a place of stability for a while,” Wilterding said.

Compass said that as they build their presence in Lancaster County, they hope to continue building up the program and may potentially open an office in Lincoln.

