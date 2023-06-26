Lincoln officials warn of firework dangers for 4th of July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s that time of year again the Fourth of July is right around the corner. The approaching celebration comes great anticipation of gathering with loved ones to enjoy a night filled with food and fireworks. However, it is paramount to know how to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you during this Fourth of July.

In Lincoln, fireworks sales begin on July 3. However, officials are cautioning the public about the dry conditions caused by lack of rain. Improper handling and disposal of fireworks could pose a significant risk of extreme injury and potential fire hazards.

Once the festivities conclude properly disposing of your fireworks is just as essential. Ensure that they have cooled down completely, submerge them in water, and dispose of them in a trashcan. Following these steps can help prevent any potential fires.

This safeguards against the possibility of hazardous materials left on the streets from being swept into storm drains and contaminating waterways.

