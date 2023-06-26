Driver in fatal Carter Lake crash appears in court for preliminary hearing

Pierre Brayman, held on $10M bond, is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed his wife in late April.
The man accused of leaving the scene of an accident that killed his wife has had his bond set at $10 million.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of leaving the scene of a Carter Lake crash that killed his wife now faces an additional charge.

Pierre Brayman, 39, again appeared before a Douglas County judge Monday. His case was bound over to district court for trial.

His 37-year-old wife, Tiffany Brayman, was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F-150 that crashed on Carter Lake Shore Drive on the evening of April 26. She was ejected and died at the hospital.

While crash data is not available for that pickup model, investigators determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 30-mph zone.

Investigators said Pierre Brayman ran from the scene to his ex-wife’s house but that he was gone once officers learned of that information.

The original criminal complaint was amended last week. Pierre Brayman is now charged with manslaughter in addition to the original charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

His bond remains set at $10 million.

