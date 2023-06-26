Husker recruiting stays hot with commitments from Guthrie and Lacy
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s recruiting surge continued with a pair of 3-star prospects committing to the Huskers on Monday. Max Guthrie, a defensive back from Colorado, pledged to the Big Red as well as Texas running back Kewan Lacy. The duo pushes Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class to 19 players, which is ranked among the Top 20 nationally according to multiple services.
Guthrie is a 6-foot-1 safety, who attended Nebraska’s camp earlier this summer.
Lacy is a physical running back, who blends speed and power. The Lancaster, Texas native has rushed for more than 2,000 yards in high school entering his senior season.
