Husker recruiting stays hot with commitments from Guthrie and Lacy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s recruiting surge continued with a pair of 3-star prospects committing to the Huskers on Monday. Max Guthrie, a defensive back from Colorado, pledged to the Big Red as well as Texas running back Kewan Lacy. The duo pushes Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class to 19 players, which is ranked among the Top 20 nationally according to multiple services.

Guthrie is a 6-foot-1 safety, who attended Nebraska’s camp earlier this summer.

Lacy is a physical running back, who blends speed and power. The Lancaster, Texas native has rushed for more than 2,000 yards in high school entering his senior season.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 RB Kewan Lacy tells me he has Committed to Nebraska!



The 5’11 205 RB from Lancaster, TX chose the Cornhuskers over Ole Miss, Arizona State, & Baylor



“Sorry 4 the wait!”https://t.co/j6nuv2dxby pic.twitter.com/95h0BIcA1V — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.