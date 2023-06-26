Husker recruiting stays hot with commitments from Guthrie and Lacy

Rex Guthrie and Kewan Lacy are both committed to Nebraska's 2024 recruiting class.
Rex Guthrie and Kewan Lacy are both committed to Nebraska's 2024 recruiting class.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s recruiting surge continued with a pair of 3-star prospects committing to the Huskers on Monday. Max Guthrie, a defensive back from Colorado, pledged to the Big Red as well as Texas running back Kewan Lacy. The duo pushes Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class to 19 players, which is ranked among the Top 20 nationally according to multiple services.

Guthrie is a 6-foot-1 safety, who attended Nebraska’s camp earlier this summer.

Lacy is a physical running back, who blends speed and power. The Lancaster, Texas native has rushed for more than 2,000 yards in high school entering his senior season.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a...
YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near 12th and Adams streets on Sunday at ...
LFR responds to garage fire in north Lincoln
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Karrie Simpson organizing books
Lincoln librarian celebrates 22 years at Anderson Branch Library
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit in Arizona identified as missing 18-year-old from Gretna

Latest News

Brandon Clark fields a ball during the Midwest Premier 16U National Championships.
Athlete of the Week: Brandon Clark
Husker alum and current volunteer assistant Savanah Anderson-Baer has been named a full-time...
Former Husker named Nebraska soccer assistant
Wyatt Langford being interviewed following game 2 of the 2023 CWS.
Sights and sounds from Florida’s record-breaking CWS game 2 victory
Florida scores record 24 runs in CWS Finals win