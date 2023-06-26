Lincoln man sentenced to 60-80 years in prison for second-degree murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brian Adams, a 52-year-old man from Lincoln, was sentenced on Monday in Lancaster County District Court for second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Adams received a prison term of 60-80 years, with a minimum of 30 years to be served before he becomes eligible for parole. The sentence accounts for 44 days of time already served.

Adams’ trial, which commenced two days prior to his conviction, centered on the murder of 29-year-old Trevious Clark. Initially charged with first-degree murder, Adams was found guilty of second-degree murder, an intentional killing without premeditation, as the jury instructions included lesser offenses.

According to prosecutors, the incident took place on Oct. 18, 2021, following a fight between Adams and Clark. After Clark initially struck Adams in the face, Adams retaliated by using a jack handle to strike Clark on the head. Subsequently, Adams proceeded to stomp on Clark’s head after he fell to the ground, resulting in his death.

While Adams and his defense attorney, Jon Braaten, acknowledged Adams’ actions of striking and stomping on Clark, they attempted to argue self-defense as a justification.

Brian Adams found guilty of second degree murder

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.