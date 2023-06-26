Lincoln Police arrest inmate who walked away from Community Corrections Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was taken back into custody on Monday.

Buay Chuol was arrested by the Lincoln Police Department and booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

Chuol disappeared on April 10, 2023, when he did not return to the facility after a job seek furlough. He started his sentence on April 26, 2021. He was sentenced to three to six years out of York County for attempted robbery.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

