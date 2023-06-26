Lincoln Police arrest inmate who walked away from Community Corrections Center

Buay Chuol
Buay Chuol(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was taken back into custody on Monday.

Buay Chuol was arrested by the Lincoln Police Department and booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

Chuol disappeared on April 10, 2023, when he did not return to the facility after a job seek furlough. He started his sentence on April 26, 2021. He was sentenced to three to six years out of York County for attempted robbery.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The real-estate market in Nebraska has been competitive for some time, and now a...
YouTuber renovates York missile silo into studio apartment
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near 12th and Adams streets on Sunday at ...
LFR responds to garage fire in north Lincoln
Omaha Police release new details on Old Market shooting
Karrie Simpson organizing books
Lincoln librarian celebrates 22 years at Anderson Branch Library
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit in Arizona identified as missing 18-year-old from Gretna

Latest News

Scooter’s Coffee opens 20th location in Lincoln
Highs should range from the low 80s to low 90s on Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: One more seasonal day before big-time summer heat returns...
Driver in fatal Carter Lake crash appears in court for preliminary hearing
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
Numerous reptiles dead following north Lincoln apartment fire